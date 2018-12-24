EN
    17:44, 24 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Atyrau rgn to boost Caspian coastal tourism

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A recreation camp will be built on the shore of the Caspian Sea in Isatay district, Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Marat Murziyev, Head of Isatay district, told a briefing at the regional communications service that the dedicated department is now elaborating a design and estimate documentation for a 500-hectare camp near Zaburunye village.

    "The implementation of the project will boost the development of tourism and resort business in the region," said Marat Murziyev.

     

