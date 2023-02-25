EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:42, 25 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Atyrau rgn to commission 9 medical facilities this year

    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM «This year Atyrau region will commission nine medical facilities,» head of the regional construction department Nurbergen Kusainov said.

    A 75-bed central hospital is being constructed in Kulsary town, an outpatient clinic for 50 appointments in Bereke neighborhood unit, and an adding to the building of the children’s rehabilitation centre in Atyrau. Besides, new aid-first-points will open their doors in Aidyn, Karagai, Akkaiyn, Kozdikara, Akkistau villages.

    He added a cancer detection centre and a radiological treatment unit equipped with hi-tech medical technologies will be built in the city of Atyrau.


    Tags:
    Atyrau region Construction Healthcare
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!