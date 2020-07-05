EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:35, 05 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Atyrau rgn to open coronavirus crisis centre

    None
    None
    ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM The coronavirus crisis centre is expected to open in Atyrau region.

    The Atyrau region administration is ordered to set up the regional crisis centre to fight against coronavirus infection. It is purposed to monitor quarantine restrictions and situation. In case of need it is expected to propose stricter quarantine measures.

    As earlier Kazakhstan has imposed strict quarantine since 00:00 July 5 to last until 00:00 July 19, 2020.

    The quarantine introduced earlier in Zhylyoi district and Tengiz oilfield remains in effect.


    Tags:
    Atyrau region Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!