Atyrau rgn toughens quarantine measures

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Chief state sanitary doctor of Atyrau region announced the amendments to the decree On toughening quarantine measures to curb coronavirus spread in Atyrau region as of March 26, Kazinform reports.

The amendments inserted ban offline learning at vocational and higher educational establishments, offline schooling but for 9, 11, 12 grades. Mosques, churches, cathedrals and synagogues are not allowed to work on Sundays. No less than 80% of employees should work at home. Public transport will also suspend its services on Sundays.

The new decree takes effect at 00:00 April 17.