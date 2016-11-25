Atyrau “social patrol” helps homeless

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - In Atyrau temperature has lowered to extreme conditions - below 20C. "Social Patrol" mobile service is providing help to the homeless.

"The office of the "social patrol" has a vehicle, the paramedic and social worker. During the day the crew moves around the city, finding the homeless to help survive the cold weather. If they are willing we bring them to the Social Adaptation Center where they have food, shower, medical care and stay overnight. At the moment there are 30 people in the center", Director Omirzhan Zhumaniyazov told.

"Now that it has become very cold people keep coming. When it gets warm they leave. Some do not stay longer than a day because of the requirement to restrain from alcohol and other discipline requirements", Omirzhan Zhumaniyazov.