Atyrau strengthens quarantine measures as COVID-19 situation worsens

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The quarantine measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 have been strengthened in Atyrau city according to the new order of the city’s chief medical officer, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Under the order, mass gatherings, including family, sports and cultural, educational events, forums, conferences, exhibitions, and so on, are not allowed. Operation of leisure facilities, banquet rooms, night clubs, karaoke, computer and game clubs, betting shops, pre-school facilities of every ownership form, except for reduced groups, has been halted until the COVID-19 situation in the city is fully stabilized.

The citizens are not allowed to walk in groups of more than 3 people, except for family members. Gatherings in squares, embankments, parks, and other recreational areas are under ban. Cultural facilities, theatres, cinemas will not be available..

People are obliged to wear face masks, except for children under 5, when outdoor as well as to follow social distancing rules in catering facilities.

People over 65 are advised not to stay at home, except for visits to groceries, pharmacies, medical facilities or in case of emergency.