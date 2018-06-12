Atyrau to build drug manufacturing plant

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM A drug manufacturing plant will be built in Atyrau, our correspondent reports.

Medicine JSC, Atyrau Social and Entrepreneurial Corporation National Company JSC and India's Sava Health Care take part in the project worth KZT 7.4 bln. It is planned to complete construction of the manufacturing facility in 2018. The plant is expected to produce 1 bln 200 mln of tablets, 300 mln of capsules, 54 mln of ampules, 12 mln of ointment tubes, 16 mln of bottles for intravenous injection liquids annually, the Atyrau region's entrepreneurship and industrial development department reports.

About 90 people are supposed to work at the plant aimed to supply the domestic market.