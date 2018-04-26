EN
    16:28, 26 April 2018 | GMT +6

    Atyrau to build national sports platform

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM A platform for national sports of Kazakhstan will be built soon in Atyrau, our correspondent reports referring to the regional communications service. 

    "Its main goal is promotion and development of national sports such as assyk atu, kokpar, togyz kumalak, audaryspak, etc. Besides, various exercise machines will be installed there too," head of the Atyrau regional federation of national sports Aslanbek Zhanbalayev said.

    As earlier reported, last December Atyrau region was acknowledged the best for the development of national sports and awarded Altyn tugyr prize following the results of specialized exhibitions held within EXPO 2017.

