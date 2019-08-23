EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:36, 23 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Atyrau to host bike ride dedicated to Kazakhstani oil’s 120th anniversary

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A bike ride dedicated to Kazakhstani oil will take place in Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «A bike race dedicated to the 120th Anniversary of Kazakhstani oil will be held in Atyrau on August 24, from 9.30 a.m. through 11.00 a.m. Around 150 employees of Embamunaigas JSC, including those of the management team structural divisions, will participate in the mass sporting event,» the press service of the city administration said.

    For reference:

    The first oil in Kazakhstan was produced at the Karashungul structure in 1899.

    Tags:
    Sport Oil & Gas Atyrau region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!