Atyrau to host World Zhekpe-Zhek Championship

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The World Zhekpe-Zhek Championship will be held in Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent cites the regional communications service.

"Athletes from 20 countries from near and far-abroad countries will come to the world championship in Atyrau. They will fight within 10 weight classes. We are preparing a spectacular show program with the participation of entertainment and sports stars," said Madikhan Bekbenbetov, President of the Regional Zhekpe-Zhek Federation.



The opening ceremony will take place on December 1. The Championship is held in the furtherance of the Head of State's program article "Rukhani Janghyru".

The World Zhekpe-Zhek Championship will take place in Kazakhstan for the first time.