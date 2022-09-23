EN
    07:14, 23 September 2022

    Atyrau to launch 9 tourism investment projects

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM «9 tourism investment projects worth KZT 10.8 bln will be developed in Atyrau under the 2021-2025 socioeconomic development plan of the region,» head of the entrepreneurship and tourism department Nurbol Zhanabekov said.

    As a result, 338 new jobs will be generated.

    The Nurly-Tal ethno-park was built this year in the city of Atyrau, a tourist fishing base was built in Kurmangazy district, a camping appeared along the Aktobe-Atyrau highway, another one in Isatai district, reconstruction of Kigash tourist base was completed. Besides, the Saraishyk visit centre and a family theme park are under construction.

    This year the region welcomed 57,700 tourists, provided services up to KZT 1 bln 722 mln. The number of arrivals doubled as compared to the same period of the last year.


