Atyrau to lift quarantine Jun 1

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Atyrau will lift quarantine since June 1 though restrictions remain in place until full stabilization of the epidemiological situation.

Wearing of face masks, social distancing and observance of sanitary and epidemiological requirements are mandatory, the new resolution of the state sanitary doctor of Atyrau region reads.

Quarantine is still in effect in Makat village, Zhylyoi district and Tengiz oilfield, including Tehgizchevroil field camps and its contracting organizations.