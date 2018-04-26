Atyrau to set up concrete and plastic bags productions

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Five new projects, included into the Business Support Map, will be implemented in Atyrau in 2018-2019, our correspondent reports.

The projects embrace concrete manufacturing, production of single use paper cups, production of plastic bags, concrete goods production and construction of a postconsumer plastic disposal plant. Measures of state support will be rendered to have these projects fulfilled.



The total projects cost is KZT 2.5 bln. The projects will let create 107 new workplaces.