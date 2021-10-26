Atyrau to welcome int’l conference dedicated to Golden Horde

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau is set to host the international science to practice conference ‘Ulyq Ulys – Altyn Orda’ on 27-29 October, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional communications service of Atyrau region, the event is dated to the celebrations of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence.

It is organized by the ministries of education and science, information and social development, culture and sport as well as the regional administration of Atyrau region.

The program of the conference looks quite promising as it is expected to gather over 30 Kazakhstani researchers as well as 10 experts from Europe, America, Turkey, Japan, Russia, Ukraine both in in-person and virtual format. Those are mainly experts involved in the research of the Golden Horde. The event will also bring together artists who dedicate their paintings to the Golden Horde, young scientists, poets, writers and many others.

An exhibition themed ‘Ulyq Ulys – Altyn Orda’ will showcase the artefacts discovered during the archeological excavations in the towns of Saraishyk, Aktobe-Laeti in the territory of Atyrau region.

An ethnoauyl in Saraishyk village which was the capital of the Golden Horde in the era of the Great Silk Road will open its doors in the region as well. Exhibitions of local artisans, fairs and excursions to the historical sights of Atyrau city and Zhylyoisk district are to be organized on the eve of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence.