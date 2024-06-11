Atyrau welcomes humanitarian aid from China
On Monday, June 10, the city of Atyrau received humanitarian aid from China’s Lianyungang Port, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the regional operational headquarters for emergency situations.
"China and Kazakhstan are civilized states with a long friendly history. Although Lianyungang and Atyrau are located far from each other, this does not hinder the two nations’ communication. For some reasons, our humanitarian aid arrived a bit late. But this did not stop us to render assistance to your country. On behalf of Lianyungang Port, I am handing over today the humanitarian aid to the Social Development Fund of Atyrau,” Director of the Lianyungang Port Representative Office in Central Asia said.
The aid includes tents, bed cloths, gloves, water boots, shovels and moisture absorbing tools.
During his recent visit to Astana, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that China was ready to assist Kazakhstan in restoration works after the devastating floods.