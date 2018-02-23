Atyrau women police officers learn shooting and fighting

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - 35 women police officers of Atyrau are shooting, fighting and learning first aid.

For the first time women police officers are having advanced training in a recently opened special training center of the Department of Internal Affairs of Atyrau region. 35 ladies will spend a week in the training center. During these days the instructors will help them acquire theoretical and practical skills. Most of the ladies are in field service. Therefore, training is focused on action drill.



The military instructor of the Shooting Federation, medical workers from the Disaster Medicine Center, and international master of sport have been invited to the training to help the girls hone shooting and fighting skills and learn first aid, Kazinform was told by the press service of the Department.

At the end of the training the police officers will receive certificates.