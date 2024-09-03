Audi plant in Brussels: staff demonstration could cover entire automotive sector

Workers of the Audi Brussels car factory are planning to hold demonstration in Belgium on September 16, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to general secretary of the FGTB Metal trade union Sora Hillal, the demonstration may attract attention nationwide.

“The case of Audi Brussels is illustrative of the broader phenomenon of deindustrialization in Europe and Belgium, as evidenced by the challenges currently facing the automotive industry in the region,” Sora Hillal stated.

The unions led by “FGTB-CSC-CGSLB” are calling for the movement expansion to cover the entire automotive sector.

Additionally, other European trade unions have expressed their support.

The slogan “Industry belongs to us” reflects the unions' hope to mobilize as many people as possible for this large-scale national demonstration.

Audi staff and subcontractors are expected to run the demonstration from Brussels-North railway station to Place du Luxembourg on September 16.

“In order to achieve economic stability and growth, as well as to ensure the creation of quality employment opportunities, Belgium must embark upon a programe of advanced reindustrialization. Austerity measures imposed by Europe are not only do not bring benefits, but also cause harm at all levels,” FGTB Metal trade union’s message reads.

Before Audi closed for a few weeks, the company announced a restructuring plan for its Brussels plant on 9 July, which jeopardized up to 3,000 jobs.