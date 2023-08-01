EN
    07:00, 01 August 2023

    August 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 1st of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 1.

    EVENTS

    1955 – Two workers’ settlements Kantagi and Mirgalimsai turn into a city of regional subordination – Kentau.

    2013 – The U.S. General Consulate in Almaty city grants entry visas for a 5-year term to Kazakhstani nationals. Kazakhstan is the first Central Asian country to achieve the agreement to grant such visas.

    2015 – The Congress of Local Authorities of Eurasian «Local decisions for global development: towards Eurasian integration» involving heads of over 100 cities of Russia and the near abroad takes place in Kazan, Tatarstan.

