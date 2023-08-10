August 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events and dates for the 10th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 10.

DATES

Abai Day

The birthday of great Kazakh poet Abai (10 August 1845) official became a holiday in Kazakhstan in line with the decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan on August 4, 2020. Abai Kunanbaiuly is a Kazakh poet, composer, enlightener, public figure and founder of the Kazakh written literature.

EVENTS

1995 - The Abai state cultural and historical memorial complex is unveiled in Semey (former – Semipalatinsk). It also includes a museum, a madrassa and a mosque where Abai studied.

2010 – A 10m-monument to eminent son of the Kazakh land, composer Suyunbay Aronuly next to the Sports Palace is installed in Taldykorgan. The bronze monument is designed by Kazakh architect Kazbek Zharylgapov and sculptor Merlan Azmagambetov.

2012 - The volume of oil extracted from the Karakuduk oilfield located 365 kilometers northeast from Aktau in Mangistau region exceeds 10 million tons. Oil is first discovered in the Karaduk oilfield back in 1972. However, the industrial exploration starts only in 1998. The first million tons of oil is extracted in 2003.

2014 – Two sisters from Kazakhstan Kseniya and Anastasia Mikhailovskiy take part in the 9th edition of the Little Miss Universe Awards in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi. Kseniya is crowned the Little Miss Universe – 2014, Super Grand prix titles, while Anastasia is named the Little Miss Universe grand prix-2014.

2014 - Two prominent Kazakhstani wrestlers Vadim Psaryev and Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov are inducted into the FILA International Wrestling Hall of Fame in Switzerland.

2016 - Kunanbay drama is screened as part of the main program of the 7th Kazan International Muslim Film Festival along with 60 feature films, documentaries and animated films from 33 countries.

2017 - Kazakhstan for the first time in history participates in the 18th World Summer Polonia Games held in the Polish city of Toruń. The event brings together teams of athletes from 32 countries. Kazakhstan’s national team consists of 17 amateur athletes from Astana and Almaty who win 11 medals at the event.

2017 – The State of Qatar announces free of charge visas for the nationals of the Republic of Kazakhstan who can now stay in its territory for 30 days with a possible 30-day extension of their visas.

2017 - Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen is named the Best Singer of the Year at Golden Melody Awards in Hong Kong.

2020 – The National Bank of Kazakhstan issues collectors’ coins ‘ABAI. 175 JYL’ as part of ‘The Outstanding Events and People’ series.

2022 – The Abai Readings are held in a museum in a Chinese park where the participants familiarize with the works of Abai in the Kazakh and Chinese languages.

2022 – Kazakhstani chess prodigy Bibisara Assaubayeva makes history and achieves a remarkable feat at the World Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India where she has 11 matches, wins five of them and wraps up six other matches in a draw.