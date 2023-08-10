August 10. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of August.

NAMES

– great Kazakh poet, composer, philosopher, founder and first classicist of Kazakh written literature.

He was born in the foothills of the Shyngys mountains, Karkaralinsk (today’s Abai) district, East Kazakhstan region.

Abai penned around 170 verses and 56 translations, wrote «The Book of Words». He also composed around 20 melodies.

– one of the first Kazakh journalists, poet, public figure. He is among those to introduce the work «Kazakhstan».

Born in West Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Zhangirkhan school in the Bukey Horde, Kazan Pedagogical Seminary.

He worked as a teacher of the Russian language and literature at the city school in Astrakhan.

From 1911 to 1913, Yeleusiz served as an editor of Kazakhstan newspaper. In 1920, he held different posts in the bodies of Soviet authority. Between 1930 and 1932, he was a researcher at the Almaty Central Museum.

– composer, one of the founders and head of Dos Mukasan ensemble, member of the Union of Composers of Kazakhstan, member-correspondent of the Academy of Art of Kazakhstan.

Born in Zhambyl reigon, he graduated from the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, Kurmangazy Almaty Consevatory.

In 1991, he established the first private music center Auen in Kazakhstan.

Kussainov is the author of over 30 songs and musical works.

- founder of the Public Health School of Kazakhstan.

Born in Semipalatinsk region, he graduated from the Karaganda Medical Institute.

In 2013, he worked as Chairman of the Board of the Republican Medical Chamber.





















– Kazakh film actress.

Born in Almaty city, she graduated from the Tashkent State Theatre and Art Institute.

Throughout her career, she worked as a producer, scrip writer, and TV host. In 2000 and 2002, she acted as Vice President of the Union of Cinematographers of Kazakhstan.

– Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament from Shymkent.

Born in Chimkent (now Turkestan) region, she graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University, journalist.

She took up her recent post in August 2020.

– Chairman of the Judicial Chamber of Administrative Cases of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda city, she graduated from the Karaganda Law Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, Karaganda Economics University, took upskilling courses and scientific internships in Turkey, Germany, France, and Latvia.

He took up his recent post in January 2022.