August 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events and dates for the 11th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 11.

EVENTS

1995 – The memorial Mausoleum of Abai and Shakarim is opened in the Zhidebai tract.

2009 – The solemn opening of the Kazakh-Japanese exhibition takes place at the UN headquarters in New York.

2016 – The new infra-sound station to register unsanctioned nuclear tests at the world’s test sites is launched in the village of Makanchi, East Kazakhstan region.

2018 – The solemn opening of the transport hub – the ferry complex of the Kuryk port takes place in Mangistau region.

2018 – Kazakhstan takes over as chair of the Tourism Council of the CIS.

2019 – The Museum of Islamic art is opened at the Khalif Altai Mosque in Ust-Kamenogorsk city.

2020 – Bulgaria holds the official ceremony of opening a bas-relief of Abai at the Allay of Distinguished Personalities in Sveti Vlas.

2021 – The collections of Abai’s The Book of Words in French are handed over to the Fund of the Royal Library of France.

2021 – A ceremony of the cancellation of stamps made in Spain takes place in the International Fund of the Turkic Culture and Heritage in Baku dated to the 175th anniversary of poet Abai.