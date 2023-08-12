August 12. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 12th of August.

NAMES

(1969) is the representative of command at Kazakh National Security Committee.

Born in East Kazakhstan region id a graduate of the Khrulev Yaroslavl Higher Military Financial School, the Financial Academy of the Russian Government.

















(1980) is the prosecutor of Ust Kamenogorsk.

Graduated from the Kainar University.

Has been serving since April 2021.

(1981) is the deputy Chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city is a graduate of the Ryskulov Kazakh State Management Academy, Kazakh University of Law and Humanities, the University of Bath, Brunel University London.

Has been appointed to his recent post in February 2021.

(1983) is the state inspector of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.

Born in Aktobe region is a graduate of the Zhubanov Aktobe State University, the Kazakh-Russian International University, and the West Kazakhstan Innovations and Technologies University.

Has been working since January 2023.