EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:00, 13 August 2021 | GMT +6

    August 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events and dates for the 13th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 13.

    EVENTS

    1920 – The first Kazakh news agency the Orenburg-Turgay branch of ROSTA, which was later renamed into KazROSTA, is founded. The news agency is now known as Kazinform.

    2012 – Kazkahstani boxer Serik Sapiyev is awarded the Val Barker Trophy.

    2014 – The Kazakhstani becomes a soloist of the Berlin Symphony Orchestra.

    2016 – The artists of the Kaldayakov Folklore Ensemble Tumar and dance ensemble Kasyna represent Kazakhstan at the Villacher Kirchtag Festival in Villach, Austria.

    2017 – Kazakhstani weightlifter Guzal Yergesheva wins gold at the World Dwarf Games 2017 taken place in Canada.

    Tags:
    Events Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!