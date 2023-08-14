August 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events and dates for the 14th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 14.

EVENTS

1991 – The leaders of the Central Asian republics, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, meet in Tashkent to discuss the deteriorating situation in the region and adopt the Joint Communique.

1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Ghana exchange notes on establishment of diplomatic relations.

2004 – Kazakh drama «Shiza» directed by young Kazakhstani director Gulshad Omarova hits the theaters in Russia. The film is warmly welcomed by the audience at the 57th Cannes Film Festival.

2005 – The President of Kazakhstan takes part in the opening ceremony of a new building of the Kazakh Embassy in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

2007 – The Republic of Kazakhstan institutes the State Award of Kazakhstan in Science and Engineering and the State Award in Literature and Arts.

2009 – The Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, India hosts a presentation of a book titled «Modern Kazakhstan: a way ahead».

2012 – Kazakhstani student from Pavlodar Roza Mukatayeva wins 1st place at the Youth Singing Festival in the Italian city of Rimini.

2013 – The international aviation security training center is unveiled in Kazakhstan.

2016 – An exhibition of well-known Kazakhstani artists Galym Karzhassov is held at the Pavlodar regional Arts Museum.

2020 – A museum of Kazakhstani composer Shamshi Kaldayakov is unveiled in Turkistan region.

2021 – Kazakhstani diplomat Bakhytbek Shabarbayev is honored with the highest civil Sitara-e-Pakistan award for his contribution to the strengthening of relations between Kazakhstan and Pakistan.