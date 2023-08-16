August 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events and dates for the 16th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 16.

EVENTS

1989 – A protest rally organized by the activists of the Nevada-Semey antinuclear movement takes place in Karaul village, East Kazakhstan region, during which an address of the KazSSR Supreme Council to the US Congress on the prohibition of nuclear tests was read out.

1993 – A message on disseminating the Declaration on the inviolability of borders and Statement on the measures for normalizing the situation on the Tajik-Afghan border signed during the meeting of the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan held at the initiative of Nursultan Nazarbayev and Boris Yeltsin as the official documents of the UN General Assembly and Security Council within the United Nations Organization is issued in the mass media.

2006 – The decision is taken to set up a Customs Union of the three countries – Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Russia – at the meeting of the heads of the EAEU member States in Sochi.

2012 – The Bishkek cinema Manas hosts the opening of the Week of Kazakh Cinema in Kyrgyzstan as part of the Days of Culture of Kazakhstan in Kyrgyzstan.

2013 – Qabala (Azerbaijan) hosts the 3rd Summit of the Council of Cooperation of the Turkic speaking states discussing cooperation in the field of transport and simplification of customs procedures.

2017 – The solemn ceremony of closing the 17th West China Math Olympiad held in Nanchong, Sichuan province, takes place, in which Kazakhstan hauled four gold medals.

2019 – Kazakhstan is the first Central Asian country to host the Harvard HPAIR (Project for Asian and International Relations), gathering over 500 participants from more than 40 countries.