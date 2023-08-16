August 16. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 16th of August.

NAMES

(1967) is the chairman of the legal statistics and special records committee of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kazakhstan.

Born in South Kazakhstan is a graduate of the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University.

Has been working since October 2020.

Azhar Sagandykova (1971) is the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

Born in Pavlodar is a graduate of the Almaty Polytechnic Institute.

Has been appointed in March 2023.

Zhanna Sartbayeva (1973) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Finland.

Born in Almaty is a graduate of the Kazakh State Academy of Management.

Has been serving 2019.

Akylzhan Baimagambetov (1977) is the deputy chairman of the Kazakh National Bank.

Born in Almaty is a graduate of the Abai Almaty State University, Al Farabi Kazakh State National University, and Nazarbayev University.

Has been appointed to the post in December 2019.

Zhanat Elimanov (1978) is the chairman of the financial monitoring committee.

Born in Karaganda is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University.

Has been working since January 2021.

Yerkebulan Orazalin (1981) is the mayor of the Medeu district of Almaty city.

Born in Amaty is a graduate of the Abylai Khan Kazakh University of International Relations and World Languages, the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University.

Has been serving since May 2022.