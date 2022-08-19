EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:00, 19 August 2022

    August 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events and dates for the 19th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 19.

    EVENTS

    1992 – Kazakhstan joins the World Health Organization as its 180th member.

    1992 – Kazakhstan and Portugal exchange notes establishing diplomatic relations.

    1993 – Diplomatic relations are established between Kazakhstan and Slovakia.

    2011 – An official signing of the agreement to create the Central Asian Center for Emergency Situations and Disaster Risk Reeducation takes place in Almaty city.

    2012 – The Boxing Center is named after Olympic champ Serik Sapiyev in Karaganda city.

    2014 – Kazakhstani singer Mukhammedali Zhugunusov wins a prize at the Children’s New Wave song contest.

    2014 – The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University ranks 31st in the Great Value Colleges top-50 rating.

    2018 – Kazakhstani fencer Dmitriy Alexanin takes first place at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia.

    2019 – Astana Pro Team bicycle rider Alexey Lutsenko wins Arctic Race of Norway.


