    08:00, 19 August 2023 | GMT +6

    August 19. Today's Birthdays

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th of August.

    NAMES

    Askhat Zhumagali (1979) –Chairman of the Anti-corruption Agency of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Arkalyk city, Kostanay region, he is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University.

    He was appointed to his current post in April 2023.




    Mazhit Samitov (1985) – Head of the Secretariat of the State Secretary of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Kyzylorda region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Korkyt ata Kyzylorda State University.

    He took up his current post in August 2021.


