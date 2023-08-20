August 20. Kazinform's timeline of major event
EVENTS
1963 – The Almaty Institute of National Economy is established in Kazakhstan.
1994 – A presentation of the first national multimedia training program named Historic artistic heritage of Kazakhs takes place.
1996 – The Shaken Aimanov Kazakhfilm film studio is restructured into the Shaken Aimanov Kazakh Film Factory and the National Production Centre of Kazakhstan.
2003 – The State Chamber Orchestra Ak zhauyn is founded.
2004 – The first issue of the international national magazine SHYNGYS is published in five languages including Kazakh, Russian, English, German and French.
2010 – Kazpost releases the commemorative postage stamp devoted to the Constitution Day depicting the country’s national flag, national ornaments.
2012 – The Almaty cycling club is named after Olympic Champion Alexander Vinokurov.
2012 – Kazakhstan establishes diplomatic relations with the Solomon Islands.
2016 – The Customs of the International Cross-border Cooperation Centre Khorgos officially starts its work on the Kazakh-Chinese border.
2016 – The design of medals of the 28th Winter Universiade 2017 is approved.
2018 – Kazakhstani Lyubov Dudchenko wins first place at the CASTIC-2018 (The 33 China adolescents science &technology innovation contest).
2021 – The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan moves to Almaty city, Kazakhstan.
2022 – Qazaq TV rebrands revealing its name to JIBEK JOLY. Currently it is the part of the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan.