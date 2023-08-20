August 20. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of August.

NAMES

(1959) is a writer, ethnologist, professor and and PhD.

Born in Karaganda region is a graduate of the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute, Karaganda State University.

(1965) is the internal audit service of KazMunayGas National Company JSC.

Born in Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Alma-Ata Institute of National Economy.

He was appointed to his current post in November 2021.

(1965) is the Majilis deputy, VIII convocation.

Born in Kyzylorda region, he is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, the Abai Kazakh Teachers’ Training Institute, the Kazakh State Law Academy.

Has been elected in 2023.

(1971) is the 1st deputy Governor of North Kazakhstan region.

Born in today’s North Kazakhstan region, he is a graduate of the Kokshetau Agricultural Institute, the Almaty Institute of Economics and Statistics.

He took up his current post in March 2019.

(1979) is chairwoman of the state stockpiles committee of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry.

Graduated form the Kazakh State Law Academy and the Karaganda University.

Has been serving since last April.