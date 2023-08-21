August 21. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of August.

NAMES

(1964) is deputy Head of the Presidential Administration, special representative of the Kazakh President for international cooperation.

Born in Almaty is a graduate of the Leningrad State University, Diplomatic Academy of the Foreign Ministry of the USSR, India's International Relations Institute.

Throughout his career served at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry between 1989 and 1995. In 1995-2000 he acted as the 1st secretary, advisor to the permanent representative office of Kazakhstan to the UN in New York. In 2000-2003 Kazykhanov headed the multilateral cooperation department of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. He served as the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Cuba, Austria, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the United States of America.

Has been appointed to the post in 2022.

(1967) is the judge of the Constitutional Court of Kazakhstan.

She has two higher education degrees in the field of law and finance.

Throughout her career she served as the judge at the Almaty regional court, the specialized financial court of Almaty, the Almaty city court, at the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan. In 2015 took the post of the chairwoman of the specialized panel of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

Has been serving since 2023.

(1984) is the general producer of Astana TV Channel.

Born in Almaty is a graduate of the Abai Kazakh National Teacher’s Training University.

He started his career at the Shahar TV and Radio Company (2001-2004). In 2004 joined the HiT TV music channel, in 2005-2007 acted as a producer of the SuperStar KZ mega project. In 2009-2019 headed the MuzZone music channel, in 2012-2013 appointed as the creative producer of the Astana TV Channel. In 2013 founded the ORDA FM Radio. In 2018-2019 took the post of the general producer of the projects at the Qazaqstan TV Channel.

Has been working since 2019.