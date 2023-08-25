August 23 hottest day in Milan for 260 years

ROME. KAZINFORM Wednesday was the hottest day in Milan for 260 years, the Lombardy regional environmental protection agency said on Friday.

Arpa said the average temperature during the day was 33 degrees Celsius, 0.2 degrees above the previous record of 32.8 degrees Celsius set on August 11, 2003, ANSA reports.

Temperature data recordings began at the Brera station in Milan in 1763.

The Lombardy regional capital was one of a number of major Italian cities on red heat alert on Wednesday as the country continued to bake in the anticyclone Nero.

Temperatures will remain high until the end of the week when the heatwave is expected to break up, giving way to cooler weather.

Heavy rainfall is expected in some parts.