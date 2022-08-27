August 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 27th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 27.

EVENTS

1992 - At the initiative of First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev the talks on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with the participation of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbijan, Armenia, and Kazakhstan take place. The memorandum reaffirming Azerbaijan and Armenia’s readiness to ceases military activities on September 1, 1992, was adopted.

1992 – Kazakhstan exchanges notes establishing diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan and Armenia.

2001 – The jubilee medal «10th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence» is established.

2010 – The rapid ascent of Ablaketka mountain where the State flag was planted takes place.

2012 – The unveiling of the memorial sign to First President of Chechnya, Russian Hero Akhmad Khadzhi Kadyrov takes place in the Malya Saran village, Karaganda region.

2015 – The ceremony of laying the capsule of the new aviation base of the National Guard of Kazakhstan takes place within the International Airport of Astana.

2015 – The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University joins the Clinton Global Initiative and Clinton Global Initiative University (CGI U).

2015 – The ceremony of signing the agreement on the establishment of the Low Enriched Uranium (LEU) Bank between the Kazakh Government and the IAEA takes place.

2017 – Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen wins the Best Foreign Creative Personality of the Year at the 2017 Fresh Asia music Festival.

2017 – The Kazakh film The Road to Mother wins the main prize for the Best Film nomination at the film festival Marco Polo.

2020 – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is given the «Champion for the world free from nuclear tests» status at the special session of the UNGA takes place on the International Day against Nuclear Tests.

2021 – Kazakhstan’s QazIndustry and Brazil’s National Industry Confederation sign a memorandum of cooperation.