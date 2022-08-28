August 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 28th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 28.

EVENTS

1985 – The major coal mining enterprise of Kazakhstan – Ekibastuz’s Reserve Vostochnyi owned by Euro-Asia Energy Corporation – is put into operation. The enterprise can produce 22 million tons of coal per year.

1989 – The Aziret Sultan Museum-Reserve – a research and educational facility – aimed at collecting, preserving and studying archeological monuments of Turkestan is established.

1991 – An order is issued by the Council of Ministers of the KazakhSSR to set up the Institute of Archeology of the KazakhSSR Academy of Sciences, which now bears the name of the academician Alkei Margulan.

1999 – The state youth policy concept of Kazakhstan is adopted. The concept highlights state youth policy’s importance in the development of strategic resources of the society.

2000 – The Central Committee of Communist Party of Kazakhstan rules its termination.

2001 – At the international conference XXI century – toward a world free of nuclear weapons, a presentation of Nursultan Nazarbayev’s book The Epicenter of Peace is held.

2004 – Astana city (now Nur-Sultan) holds an opening of the Museum of the First President of Kazakhstan that sits the former residence of then President Nursultan Nazarbayev. The museum houses over 60 thousand exhibits including archival and printed materials, manuscripts, videos and images, works of visual and applied arts, personal items, papers and awards belonging to the First Kazakh President.

2012 – A capsule laying ceremony takes place at the construction site of the unique Museum of Peace on Polkovnichiy Island. The 5-storey building of the Museum set to take shape of a sphere is to include pavilions, a cinema hall, conference hall, a winter garden featuring a fountain, flora of Kazakhstan and a panoramic platform.

2015 - Tomislav Nikolić – former Serbian President – hands over the Order of the Serbian Republic to then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev for contributing to the strengthening of Kazakh-Serbian relations during his official visit to Astana city (now Nur-Sultan).

2018 – Kazakhstan issues a postage stamp for life on Earth devoted to the ATOM project that calls for ending nuclear tests.