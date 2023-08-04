August 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 4th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 4.

DATES

1974 - Blood and Sweat by prominent Kazakh writer Abdizhamil Nurpeissov about the events happening in Kazakhstan during the World War I and 1918-1920 Civil War is awarded the State Prize of the USSR.

2003 -The world’s first spinal cord nerve cells transplantation is performed at the Republican University Hospital in Astana.

2004 -The secretariat of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan is set up.

2016 – The first medical service for perinatal centers is launched in Almaty.

2016 -The flag of Kazakhstan is raised inthe capital of the XXXI Summer Olympic Games Rio de Janeiro. 104 athletes represent Kazakhstan at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The record set of medals – 306 – are up for grabs. The event brings together athletes from record number of countries – 207.

2018 -A unique bike race for people with special needs - Blind Race Astana - Paris kicks off in Astana as part of the Sports Without Borders project. Participants of the bike race ride through Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Poland, Germany, France and more.

2018 – A team of the Kazakh Armed Forces clinches the first prize in the Commonwealth Warrior international contest. Teams of Armenia, Belarus, Greece, Iran, Kazakhstan, and Russia take part in the event.

2022 – 14-year-old Aibek Kassymkhanov from Karaganda claims grand-prix of the international music contest in Georgia.