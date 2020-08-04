EN
    08:00, 04 August 2020 | GMT +6

    August 4. Today's Birthdays

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of August.

    NAMES

    Bekbolat ORYNBEKOV (1957) - 1st Deputy Governor of Zhambyl region. He was born in Zhambyl region. He is a graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, Agrotechnical Institute.






    Talgat MOMYSHEV (1968) - Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was born in Shchuchinsk, Kokchetav region. He graduated from the Zhambyl Irrigation and Construction Institute; Almaty Institute of Economics and Statistics.





    Adil MUKHAMEDZHANOV (1981) - Chairman of the Board of JSC «Kazakhstan Mortgage Company».
