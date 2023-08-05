EN
    August 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 5th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 5.

    EVENTS

    1718 - The Semipalatinsk stronghold located 18km down the Irtysh River is set up.

    1997 - The book by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev «On the Threshold of the Twenty-First Century» is issued in Chinese in Beijing, China.

    2008 - The Yessil district is set up within Astana city.

    2017 - The ancient mushaf of the Quran is discovered in the Aral Sea region.

    2020 - Asian multiple champion Vitali Khudyakov swims across Lake Issykul in record-setting 13 hours and 18 minutes.

    2021 - The room named after the famed pilot, twice hero of the Soviet Union, Major General Talgat Begeldinov is opened at the Air Force Academy in Voronezh, Russia.

    2022 – Kazakhstani female chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva wins the award the Best Female Chess Player of Asia 2021.


