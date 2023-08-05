EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:00, 05 August 2023 | GMT +6

    August 5. Today's Birthdays

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 5th of August.

    NAMES

    Talgat Begeldinov (1922-2014) – strike-pilot, twice hero of the Soviet Union, Aviation General-Major of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Akmola region, he graduated from the Saratov and Orenburg military aviation collages.





    Zhanat Baizhanbayev (1961)     – film actor, merited artist of Kazakhstan, people’s artist of Kazakhstan, member of the Union of Cinematographs of the USSR.

    Born in Almaty, he is a graduate of the Zhurgenov Alma-Ata State Theatre and Art Institute.





    Aliya Zhumabayeva (1971)     – director of the competition policy and public procurements policy department of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

    Born in Kokchetav city, Akmola region, she graduated from the Semei State University, Adilet Higher School of Law, received an MBA degree from the Lobonosov Moscow State University.

    She took up her current post in October 2017.


    Tags:
    Birthdays Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!