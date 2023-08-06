August 6. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 6th of August.

- Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.Born in Temirtau city, Karaganda region, he graduated from the Karaganda High School of the USSR Internal Affairs Ministry.He took up his current post in December 2019.

Nurymbet Saktaganov (1970) - Deputy Governor of Kyzylorda region.Born in Chimkent region, he is a graduate of the Kyzylorda Pedagogical Institute, Institute Of Distance Education of the Moscow State University of Economics, Statistics, and Informatics, and Kyzylorda Institute of Economics, Statistics, and Information.He took up his current post in June 2022.

Yerlan Utegenov (1976) - prosecutor of the city of Astana.He graduated from the Kazakh State Law University.He took up his current post in May 2022.

Abzal Saparbekuly (1975) - President of Otandastar Kory, member of the Ulttyq Qurultai under the Kazakh President.Born in Zhambyl region, he is a graduate of the Near East Technical University.He was appointed to his current post in June 2022.

Kanat Tossekbayev (1982) - General Director of the Republican Healthcare Promotion Center.Born in Talgar city, Almaty region, he graduated from the State Medical University, Hannover Medical School, Caspian Public University, gained an MBA from Alma University, and took an internship in the USA through the Bolashak program.He took up his current post in January 2020.