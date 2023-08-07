August 7. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th of August.

NAMES

- Kazakh statesman and public figure, merited artist of Kazakhstan, First Vice President of the World Ethnosport Federation.

Born in Karaganda region, he is a graduate of the Kazakh National Technical University, Kurmangazy Alma-Ata State Conservatory.

He took up his current post in December 2021.

Director-General of the Islamic Food Safety Organization.

Baidaulet is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, received an MBA degree from the University of St. Gallen.

He took up his current post in September 2019.

- deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan from East Kazakhstan region.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, she graduated from the East Kazakhstan State University.

She took up his current post in August 2020.

- commander of the South regional command.

Born in Uralsk region, he is a graduate of the Alma-Ata Higher Combined Arms Command School, National Defense University named after the First President of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy, Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia.

He took up his current post in March 2022.

- Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia, Brunei.

Born in Tselinograd, he is a graduate of the International Relations Institute of the Gumilyev Eurasian National University.

- director of the department of transport and infrastructure of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he is a graduate of the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University.

He was appointed to his current post in July 2020.