EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:00, 08 August 2023 | GMT +6

    August 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 8th of August. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on August 8.

    EVENTS

    1998 – A monument to great Kazakh scientist Shokan Ualikhanov unveils in 1998 in Kokshetau.

    2000 – The borders of the city of Astana are changed.

    2002 – The Law On the Rights of a Child in Kazakhstan is signed.

    2011 – An official opening of film and culture festival Kazakhstan: Kaleidoscope of Movies held in Los Angeles is a success.

    2012 – The first heart transplant in Kazakhstan is performed.

    2013 – The Unified Pension Savings Fund JSC is founded at the ground of the State Pension Savings Fund JSC in Kazakhstan.

    2013 – A collection of poems by Kazakh classic Magzhan Zhumabayev translated into the Tatar language is published in Kazan.

    2017 – Kazakhstan is given the ICAO Council award to recognize the country’s aviation safety efforts.

    2017 – Kazakhstan sweeps six gold, two silver and two bronze medals at the Asian Junior Boxing Championships in the Philippines.

    2018 – Kazakhstan suggest Turkiye, Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan to launch the Silk Road tourist visa.

    2018 – The Kazakh Social Development Ministry and Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan found the Hajj mission to monitor and arrange pilgrimage.

    2021 – The country’s first Togyzkumalak federation opens in Vilnius.


    Tags:
    History of Kazakhstan Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!