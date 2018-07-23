AURAK, KazNU ink MoU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The American University of Ras al-Khaimah, AURAK, and the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, KazNU, of Kazakhstan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to exchange students, faculty, and research, WAM reports.

The MoU was signed by AURAK President Professor Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim, and KazNU Rector Professor Galimkair Mutanov.

Prof. Al Alkim commented, "In Al-Farabi Kazakh National University we have an esteemed collegiate cohort which will bolster the educational experience for our students with ample opportunities to advance them both in their studies and in making international connections."

The MoU aims to foster a close international relationship between UAE and Kazakhstan and develop bilateral relations in educational and scientific fields between the two institutions. It will also provide a basis for cultural exchange between the UAE and Kazakhstan, as well as the possibility of even closer academic ties between the two institutions, through dual degree programmes.