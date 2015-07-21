Aussie Anthony Mundine calls out Gennady Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Australian boxer and WBC Silver Super Welterweight champion Anthony Mundine (47-7, 27 KO) has called out WBA (Super), IBO and WBC (Interim) Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin (33-0, 30 KO), Vesti.kz reports.

According to Mundine's manager Ben Thompson, he expressed his desire to fight the best and biggest names in boxing. "He [Anthony] is in perfect condition to perform as he did against Sergey Rabchenko. If we can't secure a fair deal with anyone or fight for the full WBC 154 pound title, he will defend his WBC Silver Title and would even like to fight Gennady Golovkin at a catchweight (156 pounds) to further prove himself against the best fighters of our era," Thompson told Craziestportsfights.com. In fact, Mundine had a chance to fight Golovkin five years ago, before Triple G was a big name. However, after Golovkin accepted all the terms, Mundine refused to take the fight. Earlier Mundine called out Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an open letter claiming he is the uncrowned best athlete of all time.