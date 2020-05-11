Australia begins to ease coronavirus restrictions

MELBOURNE. KAZINFORM - As coronavirus restrictions are eased around the world, Australia too aims to get the country back to work, Anadolu Agency informs.

The National Cabinet finalized on May 8 a three-step plan to «gradually remove baseline restrictions and make Australia COVID-safe.»

«Australia has so far been highly successful in ‘flattening the curve’. The number of new COVID-19 cases in Australia each day is very low. We can now begin to take careful steps to ease some of the restrictions that have helped us suppress the spread of this virus,» the statement read.

Under the plan, states and territories can make decisions to their individual circumstances and local conditions.



In this respect, Western Australia, Tazmania and Southern Australia on Monday began to apply the first step of the roadmap which focuses on «carefully reopening the economy, and giving Australians opportunities to return to work and social activities.»

It allows gatherings of up to 10 people, up to five visitors in the family home and some local and regional travel.

While people can still work from home if it works for both the employee and the employer, they can go out to shop, visit restaurants, cafes, libraries, playgrounds and community centers.

The state of Victoria will begin with the easing on May 13 while New South Wales and Queensland on May 15.

The next step of loosening coronavirus restrictions builds on this with gatherings of up to 20, and more businesses reopening, including gyms, beauty services and entertainment venues like galleries and cinemas.

The final step of the normalization will see a transition to safe ways of living and working, with gatherings of up to 100 people permitted. These arrangements will be the «new normal» while the virus remains a threat.

It will allow all interstate travel, while nightclubs, food courts, saunas and bathhouses shall also open.

Though Australia did not specify when it would open its borders to rest of the world, the third step gives a green light for cross-Tasman, Pacific Island travel and international students travel.

Australia has so far reported 6,947 cases with 97 deaths. At least 6,163 patients have recovered.