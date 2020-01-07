15:15, 07 January 2020 | GMT +6
Australia bolsters itself against fires as damages continue to soar
SYDNEY. KAZINFORM Australia firefighters Tuesday took advantage of improved weather conditions to bolster preparations against the nearly 200 fires that continue to burn in the country’s southeast, following months of ongoing struggles to control them.
Australia’s weather service expects rains and comparatively moderate temperatures to remain until Thursday, bringing respite to firefighters and providing an opportunity to contain the fires before conditions worsen again toward the weekend, EFE-EPA reports.