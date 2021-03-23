Australia evacuates 18,000 people due to worst flooding in decades

SYDNEY. KAZINFORM The worst flooding in Australia in more than five decades has led to the evacuation of some 18,000 people along the east coast of the country in recent days, authorities announced Monday.

Of the total evacuees, 15,000 are from the north-central coast of the state of New South Wales, where 900 millimeters of rain have fallen in the last six days, while another 3,000 are residents of neighborhoods in western Sydney, according to NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, EFE-EPA reports.