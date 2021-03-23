EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:39, 23 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Australia evacuates 18,000 people due to worst flooding in decades

    None
    None
    SYDNEY. KAZINFORM The worst flooding in Australia in more than five decades has led to the evacuation of some 18,000 people along the east coast of the country in recent days, authorities announced Monday.

    Of the total evacuees, 15,000 are from the north-central coast of the state of New South Wales, where 900 millimeters of rain have fallen in the last six days, while another 3,000 are residents of neighborhoods in western Sydney, according to NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, EFE-EPA reports.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!