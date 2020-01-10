EN
    22:19, 10 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Australia extends state of disaster in areas affected by bushfires

    SYDNEY. KAZINFORM The state of Victoria in southeastern Australia on Thursday extended the state of disaster due to bushfires and urged the people to evacuate danger zones before the situation became more complicated in the coming days.

    The move, which gives more powers to the authorities to take possession of private property and order evacuations, was adopted in the wake of predictions of increase in temperatures to 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) and strong winds, which could aggravate the around active fires in the state, EFE-EPA reports.





