Australia hits its 70% COVID-19 vaccination target

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Australia on Wednesday hit its target of full COVID-19 vaccination for 70% of its population 16 and older, a milestone set by the government for its plan to reopen the country, Anadolu Agency reports.

Announcing the achievement of the target, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said: «We did it!»

«70% of Australians aged 16+ are now fully vaccinated against COVID. Thank you, Australia,» Morrison tweeted.

«Now let’s bring this home across the country and hit the 80% target in the National Plan so we can continue to safely reopen and stay safely open,» he added.

According to Health Minister Greg Hunt, so far 33 million vaccines have been administered and 70% of Australians aged 16 and above have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier this month, Morrison announced Australia will reopen its international borders for fully vaccinated people starting next month.

«That will enable Australians who are fully vaccinated, and Australians and residents of Australia who are overseas, who are fully vaccinated (to enter),» Morrison said on Oct. 1.

Australia has been one of the countries in the world with the tightest border controls, even prohibiting its own citizens from leaving the country.

Recently, the highly contagious Delta variant spread in some Australian states, including New South Wales and Victoria, bringing strict restrictions to those regions.

​​​​​​​Over the past 24 hours, Australia reported 2,150 new cases, bringing the total caseload to 149,231, while 1,579 people so far have died from the deadly virus, according to ABC News.