    15:40, 28 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Australia increases restrictions in 'new phase of pandemic'

    SYDNEY. KAZINFORM Australian states have increased anti-Covid-19 restrictions with the aim of stopping the expansion of an outbreak linked to the Delta variant, which has forced a lockdown in Sydney.

    Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said in an interview Monday with public broadcaster ABC ahead of a national security committee meeting to address the new health crisis, that it was «a critical time.»

    «I think we're entering a new phase of this pandemic, with the more contagious Delta strain,» which was detected in the middle of the month in Sydney, he added, EFE reports.

    The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Scott Morrison and it is expected that new measures will be implemented in addition to those already adopted by state governments, which affect more than 60 percent of Australia's 25 million people.


