Australia marks its national day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Australia Day is celebrated every year on January 26. The holiday commemorates the first landing in Australia by Captain Arthur Phillip, Kazinform has learnt from foreign media.

Australians consider January 26 a national pride day. People attend festivals, fireworks, community and sporting events or have family barbecues at homes.



Every year many people become Australian citizens on January 26 at Citizenship Ceremonies across the nation.



Australian Government also awards the Order of Australia on January 26 to selected Australians to mark their achievement or meritorious service.



This year celebrations with parades, various shows and fireworks are held in different parts of every major city of the country including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.